close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sebi mulls removing differential treatment of investor classes in AIFs

Some schemes have been found to follow a model in which one class of investors, often a junior class, shares losses beyond the ratio of its contributions than a senior class of investors

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is mulling doing away with the priority distribution (PD) model in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and introducing in the regulation pro-rata rights (based on the ratio of their commitments) for investors.
AIFs are pooled investment vehicles but certain schemes have been observed to be following a differential distribution model where one class of investors, often a junior class, share loss more than the ratio of their contributions in comparison to the senior class of investors.
As the senior class of investors have priority in distribution over the junior class of investors, the profit distribution is done first to these investors while they are compensated for loss out of the residual capital of junior class investors.
Or

Also Read

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

What are Alternative Investment Funds?

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi planning to align foreign VC investment rules with those of FPIs

Sebi bars AIFs from raising capital from non-compliant foreign investors

Market value of LIC investment in Adani Group stocks hit Rs 44,670 cr

Adani stocks cool off after 3-day surge; save for three, rest shed 0.5-6%

Markets regulator mulls prohibiting differential treatment to AIF investors

Bourses push Sebi to allow longer F&O hours amid Gift Nifty launch

Mahindra & Mahindra sells entire stake in Mahindra CIE at Rs 447.6 a share

Topics : SEBI Alternative Investment Funds

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Sebi mulls removing differential treatment of investor classes in AIFs

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Market value of LIC investment in Adani Group stocks hit Rs 44,670 cr

LIC
3 min read

Adani stocks cool off after 3-day surge; save for three, rest shed 0.5-6%

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Markets regulator mulls prohibiting differential treatment to AIF investors

Sebi
3 min read
Premium

Bourses push Sebi to allow longer F&O hours amid Gift Nifty launch

GIFT CITY
3 min read

Most Popular

Sensex drops 208 pts, Nifty below 18,300; metal, financial stocks weak

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds
1 min read

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 24: Adani Group, Max Health, Biocon, Manyavar

RoE stocks
5 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Gland Pharma, Siemens: Strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood

Gland Pharma, Siemens: strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood
4 min read

Deepak Nitrite soars 6% as subsidiary plans Rs 5,000-cr capex in Gujarat

Deepak Nitrite soars 6% on subsidiary’s Rs 5,000 cr capex plans in Gujarat
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon