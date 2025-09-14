Equity tag for Reits likely to boost new launches, deepen market

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision to classify real estate investment trusts (Reits) as equity instruments is expected to encourage developers and sponsors to launch new Reits, said industry watchers and senior executives in the sector.

Quaiser Parvez, chief operating officer of the most recent Reit, Blackstone-backed Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), said the move will improve trading volumes and price discovery. "Pathways to equity index inclusion will attract passive and active inflows, further deepening liquidity. Stronger market access and higher investor demand will also encourage developers and sponsors to launch new Reits, expanding the asset base from