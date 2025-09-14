Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Equity tag for Reits likely to boost new launches, deepen market

New Sebi rule boosts Reits with equity status, promising deeper liquidity, index inclusion, and broader investor participation

India’s office real estate market is rapidly evolving into an institutionally owned asset class, driven by Reits, rising global private equity and pension fund participation, and a shift away from its fragmented, developer-led past. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Prachi Pisal Prachi Pisal
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision to classify real estate investment trusts (Reits) as equity instruments is expected to encourage developers and sponsors to launch new Reits, said industry watchers and senior executives in the sector.
 
Quaiser Parvez, chief operating officer of the most recent Reit, Blackstone-backed Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), said the move will improve trading volumes and price discovery. "Pathways to equity index inclusion will attract passive and active inflows, further deepening liquidity. Stronger market access and higher investor demand will also encourage developers and sponsors to launch new Reits, expanding the asset base from
Business Standard
