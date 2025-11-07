Friday, November 07, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Sebi flags valuation concerns in corporate deals, calls for more safeguards

Sebi flags valuation concerns in corporate deals, calls for more safeguards

Sebi's Kamlesh Chandra Varshney voiced concerns over inflated valuations in IPOs and corporate arrangements, urging stronger frameworks to protect minority shareholders and simplify compliance

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
premium

The senior Sebi official’s remarks come at a time when large IPOs, particularly those from the startup ecosystem, have drawn significant public scrutiny and debate on social media.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) whole-time member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney on Friday expressed concern over IPO valuations and certain corporate arrangements, calling for stronger guardrails to protect minority shareholders.
 
“There are cases we have seen where corporate arrangements are taking place and promoter-shareholders probably get valuation at an inflated price to get a better swap allocation, which is detrimental to minority shareholders. We are receiving lots of complaints from these minority shareholders that their interests have been compromised,” Varshney said at the Gatekeepers of Governance event organised by Excellence Enablers.
 
What guidelines may Sebi explore for corporate
Topics : SEBI IPO valuation Tuhin Kanta Pandey RBI
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon