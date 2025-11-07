Sebi flags valuation concerns in corporate deals, calls for more safeguards

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) whole-time member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney on Friday expressed concern over IPO valuations and certain corporate arrangements, calling for stronger guardrails to protect minority shareholders.

“There are cases we have seen where corporate arrangements are taking place and promoter-shareholders probably get valuation at an inflated price to get a better swap allocation, which is detrimental to minority shareholders. We are receiving lots of complaints from these minority shareholders that their interests have been compromised,” Varshney said at the Gatekeepers of Governance event organised by Excellence Enablers.

What guidelines may Sebi explore for corporate