Home / Markets / News / Sebi flexes enforcement muscle with ₹173 crore order in IEX case

Sebi flexes enforcement muscle with ₹173 crore order in IEX case

The ₹173-crore order stands out as Sebi's largest and fastest insider trading enforcement, potentially widening scrutiny to senior CERC officials over policy-linked leaks

The trades were executed in July, and Sebi later initiated suo motu action, conducting search and seizure operations in September.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) interim order against eight individuals for alleged insider trading in the shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has set several precedents — from being among the largest and swiftest such actions to potentially widening scrutiny to senior officials at the power regulator.
 
₹173-cr impounding marks Sebi’s biggest insider trading order
 
In a 45-page order issued on October 15, Sebi directed the impounding of ₹173 crore in “ill-gotten gains” from eight individuals linked to senior officials at the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and bureaucratic circles. The regulator alleged they took bearish positions
