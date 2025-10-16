Sebi flexes enforcement muscle with ₹173 crore order in IEX case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) interim order against eight individuals for alleged insider trading in the shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has set several precedents — from being among the largest and swiftest such actions to potentially widening scrutiny to senior officials at the power regulator.

₹173-cr impounding marks Sebi’s biggest insider trading order

In a 45-page order issued on October 15, Sebi directed the impounding of ₹173 crore in “ill-gotten gains” from eight individuals linked to senior officials at the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and bureaucratic circles. The regulator alleged they took bearish positions