Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

Decision likely at board meeting scheduled on December 18

SEBI
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to tighten rules for small and medium enterprises’ initial public offerings (SME IPOs) and widen the definition of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).
 
The decisions are expected at the upcoming board meeting on December 18, said sources.
 
The market regulator may announce a slew of other changes to ease doing business within the market ecosystem.
 
The move to tighten SME listing rules comes amid concerns over manipulation and misconduct. Sebi is likely to raise the investment threshold for SME IPOs by increasing the minimum application size to Rs 2 lakh
Topics : SEBI SME companies SME IPOs

