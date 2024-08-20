Sebi looks to revitalise rights issue framework to enhance attractiveness

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed sweeping changes to the rights issue framework to enhance its attractiveness and make it the go-to route for additional fund raising by listed companies.

Among the changes prescribed by the market regulator are reducing the timeline from the current 20 days to just three days, allowing shareholders to renounce their rights entitlement (RE) to investors of their choice, and doing away with the requirement of appointing an investment banker or filing a draft letter of offer.

Besides rights issues, listed companies can use other avenues such as