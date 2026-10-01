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Home / Markets / News / Sebi revamps document verification system to curb fake letters and notices

Sebi revamps document verification system to curb fake letters and notices

Recipients can verify the origin of Sebi letters and notices by entering details including the subject, now a mandatory field; the check does not authenticate their contents

SEBI

Capital markets regulator has updated its 'Document Number Verification System' to mandate 'subject matter' for authenticating physical notices. (Photo: Reuters)

Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 10:02 PM IST

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday revamped its Document Number Verification System for verifying physical letters and notices.
 
The subject matter of any such letter has now been made a mandatory field for verification.
 
Recipients of Sebi letters, including notices and show-cause notices, or anyone acting on their behalf, can verify a letter's origin by entering the outward number, issuing official's name, letter date, subject matter and recipient's name. The regulator clarified that the check does not verify the letter's contents.
 
The changes are meant to strengthen and increase the credibility of the authentication.
  

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 10:02 PM IST