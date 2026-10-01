Sebi revamps document verification system to curb fake letters and notices

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday revamped its Document Number Verification System for verifying physical letters and notices.

The subject matter of any such letter has now been made a mandatory field for verification.

Recipients of Sebi letters, including notices and show-cause notices, or anyone acting on their behalf, can verify a letter's origin by entering the outward number, issuing official's name, letter date, subject matter and recipient's name. The regulator clarified that the check does not verify the letter's contents.

The changes are meant to strengthen and increase the credibility of the authentication.