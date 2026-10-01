GEC-III offers growth opportunities, but execution rests on state utilities

GEC III will have ₹54,080 crore of financial support from the Centre, to offset intra-state transmission charges. The transmission utilities of the states will be the implementing agencies. The scheme envisages that greenfield transmission projects will be implemented through TBCB, under build-own-operate-maintain (BOOM) models. Brownfield transmission assets will be upgraded. Other network strengthening projects will be done on a cost-plus basis.

GEC-I & II were designed to support 44 GW of RE evacuation, with 26 GW successfully integrated as of the first-half of CY 2026. But as RE capacity has increased to 263 GW and is targeted to exceed 500 GW by 2030 and there are serious bottlenecks in intra-state transmission while the solar and wind capacity has built up. The Inter-state transmission System (ISTS) is in better shape and capacity has built up.

This has led to stranded RE assets. Moreover, given the intermittent nature of generation, BESS capacity needs to be shored up. While the gaps in InSTS and BESS are obvious to stakeholders, the scheme articulates it and policy support from the Centre should help kickstart activity.

GEC-III will strengthen intra-state infrastructure, such as high-voltage lines, substations and pooling stations, for efficient evacuation from RE-rich places. GEC-III creates a big opportunity with the stated policy support from the Centre.

The TBCB structure for greenfield transmission projects will create a pipeline for transmission players like Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) and Adani Energy Solutions. The creation of 50 GWh of BESS will support higher RE integration by improving grid flexibility, easing congestion and enabling RE to be used as baseload or during periods of peak demand. The GEC-III could also create additional annual project opportunities of ₹20,000-24,000 crore for PGCIL and Adani Energy. With the government now envisaging large capex and providing substantial financial support for InSTS projects, these should also gather momentum, providing fillip to the order inflows of transmission companies such as PGCIL, points out JP Morgan Research.

Battery deployment reinforces the opportunity for domestic battery manufacturing and for designing and executing BESS systems. Greater policy focus could lead to higher domestic content requirements eventually although initial imports may be high especially in batteries. RE developers have faced project delays due to the evacuation constraints which has also led to lower participation in bidding due to transmission-related execution risks. This situation could change if GEC-III is executed well leading to a boost for RE equipment makers and developers.

Nomura Research highlights that the sharply higher outlay, addition targets, central financial assistance and inclusion of the BESS component under GEC-III boosts the demand visibility for transmission equipment manufacturers and players providing BESS solutions. Furthermore, greenfield projects under GEC-III will be awarded under the TBCB route, which is likely to augur well for private transmission companies, it adds. Companies in its coverage which will be the major beneficiaries are GE Vernova T&D India, Hitachi Energy India, and CG Power.

In addition to them, transmission utilities such as Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL), Adani Energy, Torrent Power and RE developers such as Acme Solar, JSW Energy and BESS manufacturers like Premier Energies will benefit from the scheme.

The outlay for GEC-III is considerably higher than GEC-I (₹10,141 crore) and GEC-II (₹12,031 crore) combined, and it could lead to faster additions of transmission lines and substations. The Central support is around 29 per cent of estimated expenditures.

GEC-I focussed on 24GW of RE evacuation with Central support amounting to about 40 per cent. The deadline was extended from Dec-2020 to March-2023 due to Covid and targets were eventually largely achieved. The GEC-II looked to evacuate 20GW RE and is 33 per cent funded by MNRE. While most projects under GEC-II have been tendered out and awarded, no GEC-II RE projects have yet been connected.

The GoI policy support is very useful but execution is very dependent on state utilities and their efficiencies can be variable. InSTS projects have been talked about for a long time, but not contributed meaningfully to TBCB awards so far, given cash-crunches at state level and also slow decision-making at some states. The scale up for GEC-III may create challenges for state utilities since it is more than 3 times the previous two schemes combined.