Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Second best December for IPOs since 1996, 11 companies raise Rs 8,182.7 cr

Six companies have already completed their fundraising process; two were listed on Wednesday.

IPO
Premium

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Eleven companies have come with their initial public offerings in December 2023, making this month the second-best December for public offerings since 1996. Together, they are raising Rs 8,182.7 crore this month. In December 2021, 11 companies raised Rs 9,534 crore. But barring December 2021, this month is the best December for IPOs since 1996.  

Six companies have already completed their fundraising process; two were listed on Wednesday.

Stationery products firm DOMS Industries and home financier India Shelter Finance debuted on the bourses on Wednesday. DOMS Industries ended the session at Rs 1,331,  68.5 per cent above its issue price,

Also Read

Strong FPI flows and buoyant retail sentiment to keep bulls snorting

Global funds are beginning to pay more attention to India: Chris Wood

At Rs 1.5 trillion, FPI inflows to India since March 2023 highest globally

FPI outflows to be short-lived: Here's where they have been investing

Why FPI holding have hit a 10-year low despite India's strong fundamentals

Sensex tumbles 931 pts, Nifty holds 21,150; SmallCap index sheds 3.4%

Blackstone exits Embassy REIT; sells entire 23.5% stake for Rs 7,100 cr

Oil India surges 19%; ONGC hits nearly 6-year high on heavy volumes

Angel One, Motilal: What do charts suggest for brokerage shares in 2024?

Nippon Life India AMC surges 8%, hits new high after huge block deal

Topics : FPI shares initial public offering (IPO) stock market trading Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon