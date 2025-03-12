Secondary deals to drive PE exits as IPO window narrows: Ranu Vohra

Private equity deal-making in India is set for a shift as volatile public markets are likely to limit initial public offering (IPO) activity, driving focus on growth and late-stage investments, according to Ranu Vohra, co-founder and executive vice-chairman, Avendus. He expects deal activity to remain robust, though with a different “complexion” than the IPO-fuelled boom of 2024.

"Private equity deal-making in India in 2024 has been around accelerated exits, the IPO market in India, which was the best performing in terms of number of IPOs. This year, when there is expected to be a lot of market volatility, it is