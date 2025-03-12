Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 05:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Secondary deals to drive PE exits as IPO window narrows: Ranu Vohra

According to him, there could be limited windows where IPOs would be possible, bringing a lot of focus "back to the basics"

Ranu Vohra, Managing Director and CEO of Avendus
Ranu Vohra, co-founder and executive vice-chairman, Avendus

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Private equity deal-making in India is set for a shift as volatile public markets are likely to limit initial public offering (IPO) activity, driving focus on growth and late-stage investments, according to Ranu Vohra, co-founder and executive vice-chairman, Avendus. He expects deal activity to remain robust, though with a different “complexion” than the IPO-fuelled boom of 2024.
 
"Private equity deal-making in India in 2024 has been around accelerated exits, the IPO market in India, which was the best performing in terms of number of IPOs. This year, when there is expected to be a lot of market volatility, it is
