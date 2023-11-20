Sensex at 86,000; Nifty at 21,800: How foreign brokerages see mkts in 2024

Most foreign brokerages remain upbeat on the road ahead for the Indian equity markets in calendar year 2024 (CY24). They, however, caution that global geopolitical developments, crude oil prices and the ensuing central bank policy in this backdrop action will be on market’s radar.

General elections back home scheduled for April / May 2024 will be an additional source of volatility for the Indian markets, they believe, which will keep investors on edge.

Here’s how leading foreign brokerages see the global equity markets, including India, play out in 2024.