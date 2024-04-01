Sensex can hit 77,000, Nifty 23,500 as bull-run to continue in FY25

Analysts remain bullish on the road ahead for the equity markets, but warn against volatility on account of domestic and global cues. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections back home and the interest rate trajectory of the US Federal Reserve, they said, will be the two most important factors that the markets will keep a tab on.

That apart, the valuation of the Indian markets, they feel, will also be eyed in context of how global peers are performing.

“We remain positive on the overall equity markets for fiscal 2025 (FY25) considering structural stories of economic growth and the entry of new investors