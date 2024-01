Sensex churn and change: How the index is like the Ship of Theseus

The methodology to include stocks in the index has changed over time . Earlier, the full value of listed shares was used. Since 2003, only the value of shares available in public hands is considered. More than

Similarly, the S&P Sensex has had its constituents change over the years. The churn has continued amid new all-time highs – a quarter of the stocks have been replaced since 2019.

The ancient Greeks argued a paradox: If the Ship of Theseus had all its wooden planks replaced one by one, in the end is it still the same ship?

