From Bharti Airtel to ICICI Bank: 10 cracker stocks for Samvat 2082

Optimism is returning to Dalal Street after a muted performance by the Indian equity market over the past year. But forward earnings and price targets suggest caution rather than an expectation of a full-blown rally.

Bloomberg consensus estimates indicate that the BSE Sensex could rise 10.8 per cent over the next 12 months, reaching 93,512 by the end of October next year. That would improve on the 6.3 per cent gain recorded since October last year, though it remains below the 24.3 per cent rise seen between October 2023 and October 2024.

Brokerages’ measured optimism reflects persistent headwinds in corporate