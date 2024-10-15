Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Sentiment positive for OMCs on lower oil prices, marketing margins

Sentiment positive for OMCs on lower oil prices, marketing margins

The volatile geo-political situation should lead to some caution for investors. But given the weakness in global and China demand, these trends could persist

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors
Premium

Representative Picture

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Geopolitics is impacting the energy sector with crude oil prices falling below $70/barrel (bbl) last month for the first time since December 2021. And, gross refining margins (GRMs) have collapsed to $2/bbl, due to weak demand from China.

While weak GRMs will hurt oil marketing companies (OMCs), high retail and marketing margins will offset that impact.

Going forward, if these trends persist, OMCs could see strong profits. One potential issue may be government intervention to reduce retail prices ahead of the Maharashtra state election.

While this would restrict profits if crude prices stay down, it would lead to losses for
Topics : OMC oil market stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon