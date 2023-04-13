close

Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs

Brokerages expect a sequential improvement in margins

Ram Prasad Sahu
Divi’s Laboratories
Premium

The other key parameter the Street will track in the Q4 results are margins. The company had posted its worst margin performance till date in Q3FY23

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 11:53 PM IST
The stock of Divi’s Laboratories is up 10 per cent over the last couple of trading sessions on expectations that the worst is behind and the company could see a sequential growth in the March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23). The stock witnessed the highest downgrades among Nifty50 index stocks with earnings cuts over a third after the Q3FY23 results.
The company had posted a 32 per cent drop in revenues over the year ago quarter in Q3FY23 and 8 per cent sequentially, which was sharply lower than Street expectations. The decline was on account of muted custom synthesis business which fell by 54 per cent due to a high Covid-19-related base.
For Q4, while most brokerages expect a year-on-year (YoY) fall, they expect a sequential revenue growth. Vishal Manchanda and Bezad Deboo of Systematix Research point out that the worst is likely behind for Divi’s, which could report sequential mid-single digit revenue growth with margin
Topics : Divi's Laboratories | Compass

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

