Share price of this hospital company has zoomed over 100% in 5 months

Shares of Global Health, which operates Medanta Hospitals, hit a record high of Rs 1,446.75 as they rallied 14 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade in an otherwise weak market. In the past five months, the stock price of the company has more-than-doubled, zooming 114 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.26 per cent at 71,412 at 11:35 am.

The stock is trading higher for a third straight day, surging 17 per cent during the period, after the company delivered a strong quarterly performance in the October-December quarter (Q3FY24) primarily driven by growth in