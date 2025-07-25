Should you buy, sell or hold SRF shares post Q1 results? Find out here

SRF Q1 analysis: Chemicals company Chemicals company SRF kicked off FY26 on a strong note, reporting a 71.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹432.3 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹252 crore in the year-ago period. The upbeat numbers were backed by healthy performance in the Chemicals and Performance Films & Foil businesses, despite some pockets of weakness in Technical Textiles and Other segments.

Revenue for the quarter rose 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,819.6 crore, while Ebitda surged 37.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹831 crore, improving margins from 17.4 per cent to 21.7 per cent.