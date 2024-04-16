Should you subscribe to Vodafone Idea FPO? Analysts weigh in

Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) Rs 18,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) scheduled to open for subscription on April 18, 2024. Its anchor book, however, will open on April 16, 2024.





ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea allocates Rs 5,720 crore for 5G from FPO The primary objectives of Vodafone Idea FPO include boosting existing 4G infrastructure, establishing new 4G and 5G sites, and settling certain deferred payments for spectrum to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), along with associated GST obligations.

But, should you subscribe to Vodafone Idea FPO given the growth of its counterparts, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, who