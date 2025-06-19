Siemens Energy freezes at 5% upper circuit on debut; what brokerages say?

Share price of Siemens Energy India today: Shares of Siemens Energy India were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹2,992 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after its market debut on the bourses. The stock was frozen at ₹2,982 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), data showed.

Siemens Energy India opened at ₹2,850 on the BSE and at ₹2,840 on the NSE. Till 10:04 AM; a combined 810,000 shares changed hands, and there were pending buy orders for 66,000 on the NSE and BSE.