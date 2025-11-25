Further scope for revenue growth and margin gains for Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy reported reasonable Q4FY25 results with 27 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth and 25 per cent Y-o-Y operating profit growth. The gross margin improved 100 basis points Y-o-Y to 35.6 per cent, while operating profit margin came in at 18.1 per cent, which was lower than the previous three quarters. The net profit stood at Rs 360 crore (up 31 per cent Y-o-Y). Order inflow was steady at Rs 2,350 crore, with growth of 47 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16,200 crore. There was lower other income.

