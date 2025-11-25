Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Further scope for revenue growth and margin gains for Siemens Energy

Further scope for revenue growth and margin gains for Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy's Q4FY25 performance, marked by strong revenue growth, healthier working capital and a robust order book, indicates room for improving margins and scaling capacity as India's power tran

Siemens Energy
premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Siemens Energy reported reasonable Q4FY25 results with 27 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth and 25 per cent Y-o-Y operating profit growth. The gross margin improved 100 basis points Y-o-Y to 35.6 per cent, while operating profit margin came in at 18.1 per cent, which was lower than the previous three quarters. The net profit stood at Rs 360 crore (up 31 per cent Y-o-Y). Order inflow was steady at Rs 2,350 crore, with growth of 47 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16,200 crore. There was lower other income.
 
The 10 state-of-the-art factories it operates are helping it to exploit opportunities
Topics : Siemens Siemens India Weaving revenue growth The Compass
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon