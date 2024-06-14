Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Siemens extends rally on solid outlook; stock zooms 91% thus far in CY 2024

Siemens is best placed to support India in its growth story, whether in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing or mobility, as per analysts

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Shares of Siemens hit a new record high of Rs 7,674.95, gaining nearly 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, extending its past three days' rally, on a solid outlook. In the past four trading days, the stock of the capital goods company has surged 12 per cent. Moreover, it has bounced back 32 per cent from its previous week’s low of Rs 5,822.40 touched on June 4.

Thus far in the calendar year 2024 (CY24), Siemens has outperformed the market by zooming 91 per cent as compared to 6.4 per cent rise in
Topics : Buzzing stocks Siemens Markets Siemens India stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon