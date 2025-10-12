Signed, sealed, delivered: Delhivery's Q2 payoff on e-commerce boom

The surge in e-commerce transactions during the festival season is proving a tailwind for logistics companies and should be reflected in stronger 2025-26 (FY26) July–September quarter (Q2) results. The pickup in deliveries is lifting volumes, while higher operating leverage could improve margins. Among the key beneficiaries is Delhivery, India’s largest third-party express parcel logistics firm, with a market share of over 20 per cent.

The company recently said it handled a record 104.4 million e-commerce and freight shipments in its transport network and moved goods worth ₹19,500 crore in the first phase (September) of the festival period.

ICICI Securities, after