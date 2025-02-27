SIP closures more pronounced in direct space amid equity market fall

Active systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts in direct plan mutual fund (MF) schemes declined by nearly one million in January amid the equity market correction and the re-evaluation of investor accounts by the industry. This decline also reflects a shift in investor behaviour amid changing market sentiment.

Direct plan offerings of MFs cater to investors who invest directly, mostly through online investment platforms. Meanwhile, regular plans are distributed by intermediaries like banks and agents and include commissions for their services.

As of January-end, there were 39.2 million active SIP accounts in direct plans, down 0.9 million from the December 2024