Stocks in the small-cap universe have started to outperform large-caps. On Wednesday, the National Stock Exchange Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.53 per cent, even as the Nifty fell 0.6 per cent. This was just a persistence of a trend seen over the past month when the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 6.1 per cent and the Nifty 2.7 per cent.
After underperforming the Nifty for 18 months, small-caps look primed for outperformance, observe analysts.
While the Nifty50 and the Nifty Midcap 100 have come close to hitting new lifetime highs, the Nifty Smallcap 100 is still some distance away, signalling more value. The index hit a record high of 12,047 in January 2022 and is currently trading at 9,938 — nearly 18 per cent lower.
