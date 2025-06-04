Smallcap auto ancillary stock surges 49% in 1 week; up 119% from April low

Share price of Lumax Auto Technologies today

Shares of Lumax Auto Technologies hit a new high of ₹992.20, as they surged 5.5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of this smallcap auto ancillary company was quoting higher for the fifth straight trading day after the company reported a better than expected earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).

In the past one week, the stock has rallied 49 per cent, as compared to 0.60 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. With the past one week’s up move, the market price of Lumax