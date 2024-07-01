Business Standard
SmallCap index hits new peak; Roto, Atul Auto, Wockhardt zoom up to 19%

At 11:34 AM, the SmallCap index was up 1.33 per cent, outperforming the BSE Sensex and BSE Midcap indices

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:56 AM IST
Smallcap stocks rally today: Shares of small-cap companies were on a roll on Monday with the BSE SmallCap index hitting a new high of 52,843 level, gaining over 1 per cent on the BSE in the intraday. The index surpassed its previous high of 52,542.41, touched on June 25.

At 11:34 AM, the SmallCap index was up 1.33 per cent, outperforming the BSE Sensex and BSE MidCap indices, which were up 0.35 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively.

Individually, Roto Pumps, Wockhardt, Nahar Polyfilms, Atul Auto, Indo Count Industries, ION Exchange, Home First Finance Company India, Black Box,

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Midcap smallcap stocks stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

