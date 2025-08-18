SME IPOs regain momentum after three-month lull, raise ₹3,131 crore

Following a muted period from March to May, the market for initial public offerings (IPOs) by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have rebounded sharply, with 68 SMEs raising Rs 3,131 crore since June.

Experts have pointed to a spillover effect from mainboard IPOs. June and July saw 21 mainboard listings raising Rs 33,813 crore, boosting investor enthusiasm across segments.

“Whenever activity picks up on the mainboard, the SME space follows suit — both are driven by a buoyant secondary market that increases investor appetite for new issues,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database.

Strong post-listing performance too continues to