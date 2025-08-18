Monday, August 18, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / SME IPOs regain momentum after three-month lull, raise ₹3,131 crore

SME IPOs regain momentum after three-month lull, raise ₹3,131 crore

Experts attribute it to buoyant market sentiment and pursuit of better listing gains among investors

initial public offerings, IPO
premium

Growing exuberance for riskier SME IPOs has triggered tighter entry norms

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following a muted period from March to May, the market for initial public offerings (IPOs) by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have rebounded sharply, with 68 SMEs raising Rs 3,131 crore since June.
 
Experts have pointed to a spillover effect from mainboard IPOs. June and July saw 21 mainboard listings raising Rs 33,813 crore, boosting investor enthusiasm across segments.
 
“Whenever activity picks up on the mainboard, the SME space follows suit — both are driven by a buoyant secondary market that increases investor appetite for new issues,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database.
 
Strong post-listing performance too continues to
Topics : IPOs SME IPOs initial public offering (IPO)
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon