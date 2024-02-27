Sona BLW rallies 13% in 3 days on positive outlook; hits 23 month high

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) hit a 23-month high of Rs 695 as they rallied 4.4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade amid heavy volumes on positive outlook. In the past three days, the stock of the auto ancillary company has surged 13 per cent. It hit its highest level since March 2022. Besides, it had hit a record high of Rs 839.90 on December 14, 2021.

The stock of Sona Comstar ended 3.38 per cent higher at Rs 687.75 as compared to 0.42 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The average