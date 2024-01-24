Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

South Indian, IDBI Bank gain up to 14%; hit multi-yr highs post Q3 results

IDBI Bank surged 14% to hit over five-year high of Rs 86.97; while South Indian Bank hit a fresh six-year high of Rs 33.70 on soaring 9% backed by heavy volumes.

Stock market
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of South Indian Bank (SIB) and IDBI Bank surged up to 14 per cent, hitting their respective multi-year highs on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the banks reported strong earnings for the quarter ended December 2023 (Q3FY24).

Shares of IDBI Bank hit over five-year high at Rs 86.97, as they surged 14 per cent on back of over two-fold jump in trading volumes. The stock of LIC-controlled bank quoted at its highest level since March 2018.

In past three days, the stock has zoomed 25 per cent after the bank on Saturday reported a 57 per cent year-on-year (YoY)

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

IDBI Bank surges 16% in 2 days as govt invites bids to appoint asset valuer

Axis Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 6,071 cr, NII at Rs 12,532 cr

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

Global funds sell most of Indian stocks since 2022 post-record rally

Worst not over for bank stocks; sit on the sidelines for now, say analysts

RIL, Asian Paints, Axis Bank: Key levels to watch out for post Q3 results

IREDA up 31% in four days on robust Q3 results; zooms 405% over issue price

Sebi's new disclosure norms likely to impact few FPIs due to exemptions

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends South Indian Bank IDBI Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon