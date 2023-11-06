close
South Korea's decision to ban stock short-selling may delay MSCI upgrade

Starting Monday, South Korea will prohibit stock short-selling until June 2024 to allow its regulators to "actively" improve rules and systems

South Korea
Premium

Representative Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
South Korea’s move to ban stock short-selling may further delay its quest to secure an ‘upgrade’ to ‘developed market’ status from the global index provider MSCI, said analysts.

Starting Monday, South Korea will prohibit stock short-selling until June 2024 to allow its regulators to “actively” improve rules and systems. South Korea is currently classified as an ‘emerging market (EM)’ alongside markets like India, China, and Taiwan in MSCI indices. During its review in June, the global index provider maintained the EM
Topics : South Korea MSCI EM index share market stock exchange Emerging market countries

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

