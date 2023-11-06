South Korea's decision to ban stock short-selling may delay MSCI upgrade

South Korea’s move to ban stock short-selling may further delay its quest to secure an ‘upgrade’ to ‘developed market’ status from the global index provider MSCI, said analysts.

Starting Monday, South Korea will prohibit stock short-selling until June 2024 to allow its regulators to “actively” improve rules and systems. South Korea is currently classified as an ‘emerging market (EM)’ alongside markets like India, China, and Taiwan in MSCI indices. During its review in June, the global index provider maintained the EM