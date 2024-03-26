Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sponsor contributions in mutual funds near the Rs 1 trillion mark

Sebi requires those running mutual funds to invest money in their own funds as part of having 'skin-in-the-game', or aligning their interests with investors

mutual fund
Premium

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mutual fund bets in their own schemes are nearing the Rs 1 trillion mark.

The total value of sponsor and associate investments across all categories of schemes touched Rs 95,058 crore in February, according to a Business Standard analysis of data from industry body the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). This represents a 28.9 per cent increase over March 2023. The increase comes after two straight years of decline.
 
Some of the changes may be attributed to market movements. The S&P BSE Sensex, an index whose movements are considered broadly indicative of stock market performance, was up 22.9 per

Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Majority of states, union territories have single-digit MF penetration

Jio Financial's application for mutual fund licence under process: Sebi

Equity mutual fund flows hit two-year high on NFOs and robust SIPs

Sundaram Mutual Fund prioritises equity, gold in multi-asset offering

Sebi bans two persons from market for 3 years, slaps Rs 77 lakh penalty

Investors subscribe SRM Contractors IPO 3.56 times on day 1 of bidding

PE firm Olympus to sell 9.8% stake in India's Aster DM for up to $234.5 mn

Hotel stocks rally up to 9% in weak market on hopes of strong earnings

This smallcap stock has zoomed over 100% in 5 months; hits new high

Topics : Mutual funds investors Indian markets stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon