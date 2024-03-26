Sponsor contributions in mutual funds near the Rs 1 trillion mark

Mutual fund bets in their own schemes are nearing the Rs 1 trillion mark.

The total value of sponsor and associate investments across all categories of schemes touched Rs 95,058 crore in February, according to a Business Standard analysis of data from industry body the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). This represents a 28.9 per cent increase over March 2023. The increase comes after two straight years of decline.



Some of the changes may be attributed to market movements. The S&P BSE Sensex, an index whose movements are considered broadly indicative of stock market performance, was up 22.9 per