Stagecraft of capital: Mkt marionette FPIs pull strings on consumer, power

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers of Indian equities to the tune of ₹9,761 crore in the first fortnight of September, with consumer services and power stocks bearing the brunt of outflows.

Data from Prime Infobase shows FPIs withdrew ₹3,246 crore from consumer services. This sector covers areas tied to discretionary spending, including hospitality, entertainment, and retail. Experts say FPIs often scale back exposure to these segments during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Other sectors that saw the highest FPI withdrawals were power (₹2,107 crore), followed by information technology (IT) at ₹2,014 crore, real estate at ₹1,927 crore, and healthcare