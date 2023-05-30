close

Stake buy: Strategies for ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Technically, ICICI Bank is poised for an upside up to 10 per cent, while ICICIGI must sustain over the 200-DMA

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
ICICI Bank to acquire 4% stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance company

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company conquered the 200-day moving average (DMA) after January this year, following ICICI Bank announcing buying 4 per cent additional stake in the insurance company.
The overall trend of ICICI Lombard General Insurance has not been lucrative since early 2022. The price action has tumbled 5 per cent so far this year, post plunging 11 per cent the previous year. 
Meanwhile, shares of ICICI Bank are trading closer to its all-time high, with sentiment continues to foresee higher upside. 
First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

