Statsguru: How India fares in stock mkt metrics after overtaking Hong Kong

Investors were willing to buy Hong Kong-listed shares at 21 times their earnings in March 2019. This price-to-earnings ratio fell to under 15 by the end of 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Hong Kong lost its place as the fourth largest stock market to India last week, albeit temporarily.

India’s market capitalisation on January 22 was $4.33 trillion, compared to Hong Kong’s $4.29 trillion. The subsequent day saw a reversal. The narrowing gap between the two markets, to a large extent, was driven by Hong Kong’s decline led by a rout in Chinese companies, which has caused it to lose nearly $3 trillion in market capitalisation over the last few years. China’s economic woes and tensions with the West are playing out on Hong Kong’s bourses (chart 1).

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

