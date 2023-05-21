Statsguru: Six charts explain LIC's stock listing pains amid headwinds

In this section

Since its listing, peers belonging predominantly to the private sector have largely outpaced Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, which was originally formed by merging 245 private players in 1956.

The stock dropped 8 per cent on the listing day, and has declined by more than a third since. It is down over 40 per cent in total from the price offered to shareholders who bought the stock in its initial public offering (IPO). The S&P BSE Sensex has risen nearly 14 per cent since then (chart 1).

The decline in LIC’s share price makes it the biggest wealth destroyer among IPOs which hit the market after Covid-19 took hold globally in 2020

