Statsguru: Six charts explain LIC's stock listing pains amid headwinds

Private players have diversified ways of sourcing business, while LIC is more dependent on its agents

Ram Prasad SahuSachin P Mampatta
The decline in LIC’s share price makes it the biggest wealth destroyer among IPOs which hit the market after Covid-19 took hold globally in 2020

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Since its listing, peers belonging predominantly to the private sector have largely outpaced Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, which was originally formed by merging 245 private players in 1956.
The stock dropped 8 per cent on the listing day, and has declined by more than a third since. It is down over 40 per cent in total from the price offered to shareholders who bought the stock in its initial public offering (IPO). The S&P BSE Sensex has risen nearly 14 per cent since then (chart 1).

First Published: May 21 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

