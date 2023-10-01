Statsguru: Six charts show India's better showing at Cricket World Cups

Harvesting volatility: Trading volumes in September ripe for the picking

From organic farming to health care, startups shine on celebrity money

Street Signs: Nifty finds favour at 19,500, L&T buyback, and more

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

It wins more matches and scores more runs than it did when it

India’s track record shows a steady improvement ahead of its 13th One-Day International (ODI) Cricket World Cup.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com