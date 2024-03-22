Stock market outlook: What's working in favour of the bulls and bears?

Since the start of the calendar year 2024, the Nifty 50 has witnessed intermediate corrections, even as the NSE benchmark scaled life-time highs on multiple occasions owing to valuation concerns and uncertainty over the likely timing on US interest rate cuts.

Arguably, intermediate corrections in a rising market are said to be healthy for the long-run. However, such behaviour can leave both bulls and bears in a tizzy.

On March 13, the Nifty 50 broke below its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) for the fourth time in less than two months. The first time index broke below this short-term moving average