Stock of this auto company has zoomed over 80% in past 18 trading sessions

Shares of Force Motors hit a new high of Rs 6,100, as they soared nearly 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. The stock of automobile company was trading higher for the fourth straight day and surged 38 per cent after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) admitted the equity shares of the company to dealings on NSE (Capital Market Segment) with effect from February 14, 2024.

Since January 25, in past 18 trading days, the market price of Force Motors, the Abhay Firodia group company, has zoomed 82 per cent from level of Rs 3,352 on the BSE.

