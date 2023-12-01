Sensex (0.71%)
Stock of this EMS player hit 52-week high today; stock up 41% in 6 months

Shares of Dixon Technologies sprinted 9.5 per cent and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 6,034.75 apiece on the BSE

Dixon Technologies
Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Shares of Dixon Technologies sprinted 9.5 per cent and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 6,034.75 apiece on the BSE in Friday's intraday session supported by volume uptick.

At 1:40 PM, shares of the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider was trading 9 per cent higher at Rs 6,005 per share as against 0.76 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.68 million shares have so far changed hands on the BSE and NSE.

Over the past one month, shares of Dixon Tech have advanced 6 per cent on the BSE as against over 5 per cent rally in the Sensex. In six months, the shares have surged 41 per cent compared to the Sensex's 8 per cent

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

