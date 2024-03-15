Stock of this industrial explosives firm hits new high, up 136% in 8 months

Shares of Solar Industries India (SIIL) hit an all-time high of Rs 8,686.30, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

The stock price of this Industrial Explosives maker surpassed its previous high of Rs 8,499 touched on November 20, 2023. In past eight months, it has zoomed 136 per cent from a level of Rs 3,682.85.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped 1.5 times. A combined 474,000 equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down