Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock of this iron & steel company has zoomed over 90% in 10 days

Shares of Gallantt Ispat hit a record high and were locked at the 10 per cent upper circuit for the second straight day on strong business outlook.

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Gallantt Ispat were locked at the 10 upper circuit for the second straight day, at Rs 185.59, also its record high on the BSE on Wednesday at 11:01 AM owing to on strong business outlook.

A combined 1.4 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for around 400,000 shares on the exchanges, data shows.

In the last 10 trading days, the stock price of the iron & steel company has zoomed 93 per cent from a level of Rs 96.80 on December 12. In the past two months, it has more-than-doubled

Also Read

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

Ramp-up, asset monetisation to help turn around fortunes of RINL

Steel firms to hike qtrly contract prices after downward revision earlier

Stocks to Watch on Sept 22: JSW Steel, Glenmark Life, Samhi, Zaggle, TaMo

Stocks to Watch: TCS, JSW Steel, NMDC, PFC, ONGC, HPCL, LTIMindtree, Apar

Inox Wind, JSW Energy: Power stks soar over 100% in 2 months; time to sell?

L&T hits fresh high on EPC order win of Rs 5K-10K crore; zooms 70% in 2023

Credo Brands makes lukewarm debut; lists 1% higher against issue price

Happy Forgings makes decent debut; lists at 18% premium over issue price

Govt's crackdown on alternative investment funds puts industry on watch

Topics : Buzzing stocks Gallantt Ispat Market trends steel stocks stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon