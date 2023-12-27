Stock of this iron & steel company has zoomed over 90% in 10 days

Shares of Gallantt Ispat were locked at the 10 upper circuit for the second straight day, at Rs 185.59, also its record high on the BSE on Wednesday at 11:01 AM owing to on strong business outlook.

A combined 1.4 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for around 400,000 shares on the exchanges, data shows.

In the last 10 trading days, the stock price of the iron & steel company has zoomed 93 per cent from a level of Rs 96.80 on December 12. In the past two months, it has more-than-doubled