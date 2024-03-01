Stock of this iron & steel products company has zoomed over 100% in 2 mths

Shares of Kalyani Steels (KSL) moved higher by 20 per cent to its new high of Rs 1,077.65 on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade on the back of heavy volumes on healthy business outlook.

In the past two months, the stock price of the iron & steel products company has more-than-doubled, zooming 122 per cent, as it reported strong earnings for the December quarter (Q3FY24).

At 01:18 PM, KSL was trading 18 per cent higher at Rs 1,058.30 as compared to 1.4 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Average trading volumes on the counter jumped over 8-fold today with