Stock of this non-banking finance company has zoomed 105% in 3 months

Shares of Paisalo Digital rallied 15 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 164 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes after the company fixed March 20, 2024 as the 'Record Date' for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares of the company. In past one month, the market price of non-banking finance company (NBFC) has surged 63 per cent on promoter buying and strong December quarter (Q3FY24) earnings. On January 31, the board had announced issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e.

