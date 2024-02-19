Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock of this non-banking finance company has zoomed 105% in 3 months

Shares of Paisalo Digital rallied 15% to hit a record high of Rs 164 in intra-day trade on Monday, thus surging 63% in past one month on promoter buying and strong December quarter earnings.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Paisalo Digital rallied 15 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 164 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes after the company fixed March 20, 2024 as the 'Record Date' for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares of the company.

In past one month, the market price of non-banking finance company (NBFC) has surged 63 per cent on promoter buying and strong December quarter (Q3FY24) earnings. On January 31, the board had announced issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e.

Also Read

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi announced Rs 7,000 bonus for Group B and C employees

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

NBFC business has to hit the reset button after RBI strengthens norms

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

Quess Corp surges 16%; hits 52-week high on three-way demerger plan

Paytm recoups 13% from record low on Axis Bank pact, RBI deadline extension

Markets are overvalued; IT, metals among most expensive sectors: Analysts

Stock market LIVE: Nifty scales new high of 22,150; Grasim, ITC lead gains

Stocks to Watch today: Airtel, Paytm, LIC, Bajaj Auto, Adani Group, HDFC Bk

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Fintech sector Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisMitsubishiDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon