Stock of this small-cap pharma company has zoomed over 50% in last 3 weeks

The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over four-fold today. A combined 2.41 million equity shares, representing nearly 17 per cent of total equity of Wockhardt, changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

In the past one week, the stock of the small-cap pharmaceutical company has rallied 39 per cent after it reported improved financials for the quarter ended September 2023 (Q2FY24).

In the past three weeks, the stock price of the company has zoomed 52 per cent.

Shares of Wockhardt surged 19 per cent on the BSE to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 334.50 in Thursday’s intra-day trade on heavy volumes.