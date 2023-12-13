Stock of this PSU power generation company has zoomed 110% in 6 months

The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over two-fold today. A combined 9.1 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The stock of the public sector undertaking (PSU) power generation company was quoting at its highest level since January 2008.

In the past six months, the market price of NLC India has more than doubled or zoomed 110 per cent as against a 10 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

Shares of NLC India (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation) rallied 10 per cent on the BSE to hit a nearly 15-year high of Rs 207.85 in Wednesday’s weak intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes led by a healthy business outlook.