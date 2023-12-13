Sensex (-0.22%)
69396.77 -154.26
Nifty (-0.11%)
20884.25 -22.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
6799.70 + 45.80
Nifty Midcap (0.38%)
44726.35 + 170.60
Nifty Bank (0.09%)
47141.45 + 43.90
Heatmap

Stock of this PSU power generation company has zoomed 110% in 6 months

NLC today announced its foray into production of construction-grade sand from Mine Overburden with the inauguration of the proposed plant

NLC India
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of NLC India (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation) rallied 10 per cent on the BSE to hit a nearly 15-year high of Rs 207.85 in Wednesday’s weak intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes led by a healthy business outlook.
The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over two-fold today. A combined 9.1 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The stock of the public sector undertaking (PSU) power generation company was quoting at its highest level since January 2008.

In the past six months, the market price of NLC India has more than doubled or zoomed 110 per cent as against a 10 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

Also Read

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

Nifty PSU Bank index forms 'lower top, lower bottom' formation on charts

Sell Nifty PSU Bank on rise; buying opportunity in Nifty FMCG at this level

Nifty Financial Services may see correction; PSB index eyes profit booking

GMDC soars 15% on heavy volumes; stock more-than-doubled in 2 months

India Shelter Finance IPO: Should you invest in this housing finance firm?

Paytm hits over 8-month low; stock tanks 38% from its 52-wk high of October

REC, PFC, IRFC zoom over 200% in FY24. Time to exit PSU stocks?

Growth concerns weigh on PI Industries; stock slips 12% in 2 days

Laurus Labs slips 4% as arm gets 5 observations post USFDA inspection

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends NLC India

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon