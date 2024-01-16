Sensex (    %)
                        
Stock of this PSU telecom equipment firm has doubled in four months

Shares of ITI hit a record high of Rs 378 on rallying 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes

Stock market
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Shares of ITI rallied 20 per cent on BSE to a record high of Rs 378 in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

In the past four months, the stock price of the state-owned telecom equipments and accessories company has zoomed 100 per cent; while in the past one year, it has skyrocketed nearly 250 per cent.

At 02:50 PM; the stock was quoting 16 per cent higher at Rs 366.60 as compared to a 0.20 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over eight-fold today. A combined 41.12 million equity shares, representing 41

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

