Stock of this PSU telecom equipment firm has doubled in four months

Shares of ITI rallied 20 per cent on BSE to a record high of Rs 378 in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

In the past four months, the stock price of the state-owned telecom equipments and accessories company has zoomed 100 per cent; while in the past one year, it has skyrocketed nearly 250 per cent.

At 02:50 PM; the stock was quoting 16 per cent higher at Rs 366.60 as compared to a 0.20 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over eight-fold today. A combined 41.12 million equity shares, representing 41