Stock of this railway-related SME company has zoomed 130% in one month

Shares of Cosmic CRF were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE at Rs 916.65 in Thursday's weak trade. The company's board will meet on Friday to consider fund raising.

In the past one month, the stock of the small and medium enterprises (SME) firm has zoomed 130 per cent from a level of Rs 397.85. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 71,204 at 11:00 AM.

The company's board on Friday will evaluate a proposal for raising funds in one or more tranches.

The company's major products include flap doors and center seal, which