close
Sensex (0.35%)
65735.26 + 226.94
Nifty (0.34%)
19589.75 + 66.20
Nifty Midcap (0.71%)
40390.50 + 286.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.55%)
5842.55 + 31.85
Nifty Bank (0.53%)
44534.55 + 233.60
Heatmap

Stock of this realty company has zoomed 71% in the past 6 days

The counter that hit a 52-week low of Rs 42.39 on August 29, 2023, traded at a record low of Rs 37.96 in March 2009. It had hit a record high of Rs 581.24 in December 2007

Real estate
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Omaxe have moved higher by 8 per cent to Rs 74.15 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade, extending their past one-week rally. In the past six trading

Also Read

Ludhiana gas leak: What led to the death of 11 people in Giaspura?

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

Sensex rebounds 507 pts from lows, ends 138 pts up; auto, IT stocks gain

Trading strategies for stocks that doubled your money in 2023

Mkt regulator Sebi puts MCX's impending transition to new CDP in abeyance

MCX slips 9% as Sebi stops launch of new commodity derivative platform

FTSE Russell bond index not to include India, wk after JPMorgan's inclusion

Navin Fluorine tanks 10% as MD Radhesh Welling resigns

Topics : Buzzing stocks Omaxe Real Estate Residential property market Nifty Realty Nifty Realty Index

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesJioCinema | CEO Kiran ManiStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon