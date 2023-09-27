Stock of this recently-listed jewellery retailer has zoomed 47% in 2 weeks

Britannia, CDSL, Polyplex among 5 low-risk stocks to add to your portfolio

HLE Glascoat zooms 16%; here's what fueling the sharp rally at the counter

Nomura upgrades stance on Indian market from 'neutral' to 'overweight'

HCLT, Infosys: Morgan Stanley ups target price of IT stocks by up to 29%

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Shares of jewellery retailer Senco Gold hit a new high of Rs 590.55, as they rallied 11 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid expectations of strong

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com